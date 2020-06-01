Lambton County reports its first human case of West Nile Virus of 2020
Public health officials said mosquito season isn't over until frost and cold temperatures set in
A resident of Lambton County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus, marking the region's first human case of 2020.
"The confirmed human case is a reminder for Lambton residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent exposure to mosquitoes and to eliminate mosquito breeding sites on their property," a statement from Lambton Public Health said Wednesday.
The public health department said it had first confirmed West Nile Virus in mosquito pools in Petrolia and Oil Springs in August.
It's mosquito season until the frost flies
West Nile Virus can be hard to detect in humans. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, only 20 to 30 per cent of people infected show symptoms, and the symptoms are often similar to those experienced when people fall ill from a common cold and or flu.
Symptoms range from mild to severe and can include fever, head or body aches, swollen lymph glands and mild rash.
People with mild cases of West Nile Virus generally recover within a week.
Lambton Public Health says that despite the cooler temperatures, mosquito season is not over until frost and cold temperatures set in.
The health unit also reminded people to remove or reduce areas of standing water during fall clean up and take precautions if removing dead birds.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.