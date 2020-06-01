Lambton County reports its first human case of West Nile Virus of 2020

A resident of Lambton County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus, marking the region's first human case of 2020.

"The confirmed human case is a reminder for Lambton residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent exposure to mosquitoes and to eliminate mosquito breeding sites on their property," a statement from Lambton Public Health said Wednesday.

The public health department said it had first confirmed West Nile Virus in mosquito pools in Petrolia and Oil Springs in August.

It's mosquito season until the frost flies

West Nile Virus can be hard to detect in humans. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, only 20 to 30 per cent of people infected show symptoms, and the symptoms are often similar to those experienced when people fall ill from a common cold and or flu.

Symptoms range from mild to severe and can include fever, head or body aches, swollen lymph glands and mild rash.

People with mild cases of West Nile Virus generally recover within a week.

Lambton Public Health says that despite the cooler temperatures, mosquito season is not over until frost and cold temperatures set in.

The health unit also reminded people to remove or reduce areas of standing water during fall clean up and take precautions if removing dead birds.

The West Nile virus is circulating in Lambton County. A mosquito found in Oil Springs, southeast of Sarnia, tested positive for the virus. Afternoon Drive host, Chris dela Torre, spoke to Lori Lucas. Lucas is the supervisor of health protection at Lambton Public Health. 6:20

