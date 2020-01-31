First tenants move into landmark Walker Power Building

After nearly three years of construction work, the landmark Walker Power Building is finally open to tenants.

Accounting firm Baker Tilly was the first to move into the four-storey building at the corner of Riverside Drive and Devonshire Road. The company made the move on Monday.

"We're really happy to be here," said Scott Dupuis, managing partner of Baker Tilly Windsor. "I started my career in Walkerville, and it's nice to be back here. It's a quaint area and there's a lot more [vibrance] now."

Walker Power Building owner Piero Aleo described the process of converting the building — which stood derelict for 19 years — as "more challenging than I originally thought."

"The restoration process is a long process," he said. "But overall, we're extremely pleased with the result here."

Though tenants have already moved into the Walker Power Building, building owner Piero Aleo says the structure is still technically under construction. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

The 60,000-square-foot building was built between 1910 and 1913 as part of Hiram Walker Co. and is on the city's heritage registry.

It cost approximately $895,000 to purchase the building in 2016, and an additional $11 million to renovate it.

Aleo said it was important to preserve the building's heritage, while taking steps to modernize it.

Scott Dupuis, managing partner with Baker Tilly Windsor, says his organization is approximately 80 per cent moved into the Walker Power Building. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

During construction, crews even stumbled on a train turntable hidden underneath the building.

"After we found it, throughout the site work process, we had to have an archeologist on board to monitor the work," he said. "We're still working through the archeological aspects of the turntable and we're working on long-term preservation

In terms of the building's interior, Dupuis said he's impressed by the amount of natural light that filters into Baker Tilly's space on the second floor.

In 2016, the old Walker Power Building sold after spending less than a week on the market. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Though the company is about 80 per cent moved in, Dupuis said it will take another month to complete the transition.

While the first tenant has moved in, Aleo said the building is still under construction. He hopes all remaining tenants will be able to move in by the end of the year.

"There's a lot of demand for the building, so we think that the remaining spaces will fill up quickly," he said. "I would say 70 per cent of the building is full right now."

Walker Power Building owner Piero Aleo says respecting the four-floor structure's was important during the roughly three-year renovation process. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Check out more photos from the inside of the Walker Power Building: