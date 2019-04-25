The 'first family' of FIRST Robotics in Windsor-Essex

You might consider them the "first family" of FIRST Robotics.

The Koscielski family is all-in for the robotics competition, which holds its world finals this week in Detroit, Mich. at Cobo Hall.

Joel, now 28, was on one of the first Windsor teams, participating with Sandwich Secondary School in 2002 with just seven other students.

He now mentors a team in Ottawa — and one younger brother is bringing the program to schools in British Columbia and another brother mentors teams in St. Catherine's and in Windsor.

But that's not all:

"My sister, currently still in university, has had the chance to work with the industry leaders that come into the program and show them what we're trying to do," said Joel.

Mom, Sheri Lynn helped with the business side of the program for the local high school when her kids were on the team — and she's still involved.

"I got more involved as each kid got involved," said Sheri Lynn. "I also help a lot of other teams in the area, just giving the tidbits they need to move forward."

Dad's involved too — he's even on the Windsor event planning committee and the board for FIRST Robotics Canada.

Check out this video the 'Sabre Bytes' team from Sandwich Secondary School created as a recap of the Great Lakes District event:

It's all volunteer, but Sheri Lynn said all the time she's spent with the program has been worth it.

"Each kid we're able to give this program grows in some way," said Sheri Lynn. "Just watching their smiles, their excitement. It inspires me to keep growing."

For her own kids, Sheri Lynn said the program really shaped who her children have become.

"I think it's taught each one of them different skills," said Sheri Lynn. "I'm proud of what they bring back to the program as well."

The robots the students create compete in an arena-style showdown. Robots must perform different tasks, such as moving balls around. (Sabre Bytes)

Joel attributes his time with FIRST to his current career as a mechanical engineer in Ottawa.

"I wouldn't have thought of that opportunity had I not gone through the program," said Joel. The team he coaches in Ottawa is also one of the 30 Ontario teams participating in the finals this week.

The program has changed a lot in the more than 15 years since the family first got involved.

"There's a lot more that they can do now based on the different companies and support we've had over the years," said Joel. "The amount of sensors and programming and the skills the students develop is amazing."

The Sabre Bytes team at a regional competition in Waterloo earlier this year. (Sabre Bytes)

The Sandwich team this year has qualified for the Chairman's Award, which means they'll be interviewed this week. The award celebrates teams who do outreach for the FIRST program.

Vincent Massey Secondary School, Holy Cross Catholic School and a community team are also representing Windsor-Essex this week in Detroit.