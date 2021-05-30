Walpole Island and Caldwell First Nations honouring children lost at former B.C. residential school

The Walpole Island First Nation and Caldwell First Nation are joining groups across the country in mourning the discovery of a mass grave at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

"There's no way to really explain how you feel," Robyn Perkins, the acting chief of the Caldwell First Nation, told the CBC.

"There are 215 babies and they were just discarded as if they didn't matter."

On Thursday, preliminary findings of a ground survey at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School showed the remains of 215 children buried there. The chief of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said that to their knowledge the remains they found were undocumented deaths.

"It hit me with a lot of anger and frustration that this injustice can just come up out of nowhere," said Derek Sands, the communications coordinator for Walpole Island First Nation.

Robyn Perkins is a councillor and acting chief for Caldwell First Nation. (Talish Zafar)

Sands said that the Walpole Island community began honouring the children right away upon learning the news by gathering 215 pairs of children's shoes and placing them at the residential school monument in the community. It is also lowering the flags and have raised orange flags in recognition of the tragic finding.

"It hits close to home, but I can't even imagine what the First Nation is feeling out west. It's so horrific what's happening but Walpole Island stands with you and we want to support you in any way possible," Sands said.

Canada must be held accountable for this system of horror, it is nothing short of crimes against humanity. - Derek Sands

Perkins said beginning tomorrow morning, Caldwell First Nation will begin a period of 215 hours of mourning. Those hours will also be marked with the lighting of a sacred flame, which will stay lit for the same amount of time.

"One hour for each of the innocent and loved souls that were found and discarded in such a vile way," she said.

It too will be lowering its flags to half mast and flying orange flags to mark the discovery.

Calls on government

Sands said both the Canadian government and the churches need to be investigated by an international court for their roles in the residential school system.

"In a historical context, we regard the past treatment of our people, especially our women and children was next to genocide and a system of ethnic cleansing," he said.

"Canada must be held accountable for this system of horror, it is nothing short of crimes against humanity."

Perkins said the First Nation is calling on all levels of governments to lower their flags to commemorate the discovery of the remains.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens both announced it would be following through with lowering the flags on Sunday.

To honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast. —@JustinTrudeau

The City of Windsor will be lowering our flags for 215 hours starting May 31st in honour of the 215 children whose remains were found near the Kamloops residential school. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/historycantbeerased?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#historycantbeerased</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheseLivesMattered?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheseLivesMattered</a> <a href="https://t.co/vUu5oQRaUP">https://t.co/vUu5oQRaUP</a> —@drewdilkens

Impacts felt locally

Sands said that the discovery is having an impact on WIFN members, including him. He said his father has just recently started to open up about his experiences at the Mohawk residential school in Brantford.

"It's really emotional every time he opens up. He says that that pain, that trauma that he experienced, all the abuse, it will always be there with him," Sands said. "It's affected us too, his children."

Derek Sands is the communications coordinator for Walpole Island First Nation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Both Sands and Perkins said there are supports in the community for people who are affected by the news. Sands said the Indian Residential School Survivor Society has a crisis line which is available 24/7 for anyone who needs counselling.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students and those affected. You can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. <a href="https://t.co/gfCCcrYkLi">pic.twitter.com/gfCCcrYkLi</a> —@Carolyn_Bennett

Perkins, who said some of Caldwell's members attended Shingwauk Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, said that there would be healers and elders that members can speak with and if they're not comfortable with that people can also be set up with a counsellor.