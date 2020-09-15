University of Windsor sees first COVID-19 case in student, health unit confirms

The University of Windsor was informed early Tuesday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that an off-campus student has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

According to the university, the student is currently in self-isolation at home, did not attend classes on campus and no campus exposures were identified.

"The University has implemented its COVID-19 response plan and is working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in this matter," a statement from the school reads.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the region, states that while this is a low-risk exposure, everyone is reminded to continue to be mindful of public health measures to reduce to the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon said he has "every confidence" that the school's protocols will keep other students safe from COVID-19.

"I encourage students, faculty, and staff to follow the advice of the Health Unit regarding social distancing, the wearing of masks, and vigorous hand washing," Gordon added. "We will continue to closely monitor this situation and will keep our campus and the public informed going forward."

The University of Windsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.

Any individuals who must attend campus are required to wear a non-medical mask when entering all campus buildings and in common areas where physical distancing is difficult. They must also complete a self-assessment questionnaire prior to attending campus.