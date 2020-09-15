First COVID-19 case confirmed at Catholic school in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one of its schools.

It's the first case to be reported in a school in the Windsor-Essex region.

Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School has reported one confirmed case, prompting the closure of a classroom.

It's currently unclear if the positive case has come from a teacher, student or other staff member.

The news comes on the same day that the University of Windsor reported its first case of COVID-19 in a student.

More to come.