Skip to Main Content
First COVID-19 case confirmed at Catholic school in Windsor-Essex
Windsor·Breaking

First COVID-19 case confirmed at Catholic school in Windsor-Essex

Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School has reported one confirmed case, prompting the closure of a classroom.

Not yet known if the case has come from a teacher, student or other staff member

CBC News ·
A positive case of COVID-19 has been found at Stella Maris Catholic School in Amherstburg, according to school board officials. (Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board/Facebook)

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one of its schools.

It's the first case to be reported in a school in the Windsor-Essex region.

Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School has reported one confirmed case, prompting the closure of a classroom.

It's currently unclear if the positive case has come from a teacher, student or other staff member.

The news comes on the same day that the University of Windsor reported its first case of COVID-19 in a student. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now