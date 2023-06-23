What you need to know ahead of tonight's fireworks in Windsor

Grab your lawn chair, charge your phones or cameras, and pack your favourite snacks — it's fireworks night in Windsor.

After two years of not being allowed to watch in-person because of COVID-19 restrictions, Monday night marks the second year in a row that people can once again line Detroit's riverfront, on both sides of the border, to take in the Ford Fireworks.

Spectators taking in the 2022 Ford Fireworks display. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The show is expected to begin at 10:06 p.m. — and slated to last 24 minutes.

However, organizers can adjust the start time, at their discretion, due to weather conditions.

Here are photos provided to CBC from a previous fireworks show over the Detroit River.

Windsor police say they're anticipating a significant turnout.

In a statement issued by police, they're urging families who attend to take photos of their kids at the beginning of the event in the clothes they are wearing that night.

"This will ensure you can provide officers with a recent and accurate photo if they are separated during the event."

What's the best way to get to the riverfront?

Transit Windsor is offering free shuttle service from Devonshire Mall starting at 6 p.m. Returns will begin immediately after the show.

Also beginning at 6 p.m., all city buses will be free until the end of normal service on each route.

Transit Windsor is offering shuttles from Devonshire Mall Monday night starting at 6 p.m. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Attendees are also encouraged to walk or bike, according to Windsor police, because of several road closures outlined on the map below.

Roads will close at 6 p.m., police say, then re-open once they have been cleared following the event — typically by 1 a.m.

Windsor police fireworks road closure map for 2023. (Windsor Police Service)

Police say if your vehicle is parked in a restricted area after 6 p.m, it could be removed.

Bike Windsor Essex and members of the city's bicycling committee are also offering free monitored bike parking at Charles Park Square between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Let us know how you are taking in the show