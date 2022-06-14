Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ford Fireworks are back in downtown Windsor, and so is free transit

After the pandemic put the downtown spectacle on hold for two years, the Ford Fireworks are back in Windsor, Ont., and so are free bus services.

CBC News
Zehrs is once again sponsoring free shuttle and Transit Windsor services on fireworks night on Monday, June 27. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

At a media briefing Tuesday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced funding from Zehrs will make Transit Windsor services free on June 27 for the Detroit fireworks. 

Dilkens said the grocery chain has been a partner with the city for free transit on fireworks night for about 12 years. 

"We know that it's busy down there [on fireworks night], and we know this year — because there's been a pause — it's going to be even more busy which emphasizes the need for this service," said Dilkens. 

While the fireworks went ahead last year, the show was not along the city's waterfront as usual.

Free shuttles will be available from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off location near city hall. All regular bus service across Windsor will also be free. 

"You won't have long to wait and you won't have to worry about parking once you get down there," said Tyson Cragg, executive director of Transit Windsor. 

Cragg estimates the ride time from the mall to downtown Windsor will be about 20 minutes. 

Transit Windsor reminds riders that masks are still required on the bus, as per federal regulations. 

"We're still under an order that everyone has to wear a mask on the bus. We know people are tired of these things," said Cragg. 

The city said that in previous years, about 5,000 people used free transit the night of the fireworks, and about 5,000 to 7,000 people parked at the mall to be shuttled to the waterfront. 

Services will be available from 6 p.m. to midnight. 

The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Monday, or case of rain, on Tuesday. 

The city has not yet provided details on which roads will be closed for the event or when. Information is expected closer to the event. 

