Optimist Memorial Park arson has neighbours on edge

A quick walk into the woods at Optimist Memorial Park and the evidence becomes clear: Someone has been using a chain saw to cut logs and trees and they've been stacking them to create a bonfire.

It's something that's sparked concern — and action — from residents.

"This is out of control... I would like to see the people arrested," said Aaron Merkestyn, who heads the Optimist Memorial Fire Watch group.

Merkestyn says they have a core group of 12 who take turns monitoring the park to see if the perpetrator or perpetrators are doing their work.

Merkestyn says they have identified one person at least who they say is lighting the fires. The problem began last year, and has started up again following the winter.

Ward 4 Coun. Mark Mckenzie points to charred logs and a stump as evidence the fires are happening.

He wants to see more patrols and enforcement.

"I've asked parks and rec to just kind of up patrols. We're asking for more auxiliary patrols through the naturalized area as well," said McKenzie, who suggests federal jobs grant money could be used to hire park patrols.

He's concerned the bonfires could get out of hand.

"That's the fear, right? Is that if this guy starts a fire, this whole naturalized area is going to go up in flames," he said.

But Merkestyn says police have already come face to face with the man they say is doing it and nothing is done.

"We gave them tools that they had used. There was fingerprints on them, video of the person, pictures, audio saying he was going to come back," said Merkestyn. "Yet he's still coming back."

CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for comment.

Ray Mensour, the commissioner of community services with the City of Windsor, says parks staff have been dismantling the piles of limbs. He says fire officials believe the charred wood is from last year's fires but Merkestyn says there were fires there two weekends ago. Mensour says city staff are going to be more vigilant.

"Police have been notified and they're going to patrol and our park staff are going to be doing additional patrolling in the parks and we're looking at other security measures as well," said Mensour.