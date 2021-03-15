Investigators conclude 2 house fires were intentionally set, causing $875K in damage

Investigations found two house fires on Friday were intentionally set, according to tweets posted Sunday by Windsor Fire Rescue Service (WFRS).

No injuries were reported in the fires. The Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) assisted Windsor police in the investigations of both fires.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Janette Ave. on Friday night around 10:30 p.m., according to the tweets.

Hours later, at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to another house fire on the 9600 block of Midfield Cres. in Forest Glade. Residents were alerted and evacuated due to working smoke alarms, according to WFRS.

Both fires were considered suspicious. Following the investigations on Sunday, the house fire on Janette Ave. was found to be intentionally set. The fire started on the exterior, causing $350,000 in damage and $25,000 in exposure damage to the house next door.

Midfield fire investigation is complete, fire was intentionally set. Fire started at a shed, spread to house, 3 fences, decks and sheds. Total damage approx $500,000, no injuries. *JL —@WindsorFire1

'Sad to hear,' says Ward 7 Coun.

The house fire on Midfield Cres.was also found to be intentionally set. According to WFRS, the fire started at a shed, spread to the house, three fences, decks and sheds, causing total damage valued at about $500,000.

Ward 7 Coun. Jeewen Gill told CBC News that he finds the fires concerning and urges residents to report any suspicious activity to the police.

"I think it's worrying and sad to hear about these incidents," he said. "We should be concerned for the safety of all the residents and find out who the culprit is or what their intent was."

He said he's going to push the city for more police patrol in the area.