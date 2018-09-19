Putting down animals accounts for most firearm discharges, police say

There have been two police-involved shootings in Windsor this year so far — but according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge, those were unique circumstances.

"We haven't had a police-involved shooting in years and years, so the two that we have had this year, those are what I would call very unique situations," he said.

He explained that, for the most part, if an officer discharges his or her weapon, it's usually to put down an animal — not to aim at a suspect.

Firearms discharged by Windsor police

2017 — 6 firearms discharged

2016 — 6 firearms discharged

2015 — 19 firearms discharged

2014 — 11 firearms discharged

2013 — 10 firearms discharged

"If you are focusing on firearm discharge, the majority of those are to put down, euthanize an injured animal," Betteridge said, adding that usually in Windsor, it's in the case of an injured deer.

"Most often it's been struck by a car, and then in poor shape, where it has to be euthanized."

He explained that the two cases this year were "blips" in the statistics, and that the last thing a police officer ever wants to do is use force.

"Our goal is always, if we can, and if the circumstances allow, to slow things down, to communicate and de-escalate as much as possible on any situation if we're dealing with an individual," he said.

"That being said, there are times when a police officer is faced with a split second decision about what force to use to protect our community and to protect the officer as well, and that is the nature of policing."

Tasers were used 52 times by Windsor Police in 2017. (CBC)

Other possible scenarios in which a firearm might be discharged by an officer and included in the statistics include the accidental discharge of a weapon or an emergency situation in an isolated area where an officer may fire in the air.

The use of a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, is another weapon that police have access to as a less-lethal option to help gain control of a suspect, Betteridge explained.

Use of Tasers by Windsor Police

2017 — used 52 times

2016 — used 60 times

2015 — used 47 times

2014 — used 57 times

In the past weekend, in two separate instances, police used Tasers to gain control of suspects before arresting them.

"There's countless times when that's been an absolutely fantastic tool to safely and quickly get control of a subject," said Betteridge.

He explained that when an officer draws their firearm or uses any type of force, it is to protect themselves or a member of the community from serious harm or death.