Police looking for suspects in firearm offence, car theft

Windsor police are looking for two suspects and a vehicle after a long gun was discharged on Lauzon Road.

At about midnight Saturday, officers attended the 3600 block of Lauzon Road — near the E.C. Row Expressway — for reports of a firearm offence.

Surveillance video showed one adult man and one adult woman driving up in a white 2014 Buick Verano and discharging a long gun.

At one point, the video appears to show the male suspect teaching the female suspect how to fire the gun.

The location is a remote area with no homes in the immediate vicinity. Police located fresh bullet holes on some street signs and hydro poles in the area. A number of spent casings were collected by the forensic unit.

Windsor police are looking for two suspects and a vehicle after a long gun was discharged on Lauzon Road. (Windsor Police Service)

The vehicle used by the suspects, with license plate BYDT74, was reported stolen in February.

Windsor police are warning that the use of illegal firearms is very dangerous and lives could be lost even without intent.

The case remains under active investigation.