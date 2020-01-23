Skip to Main Content
Fire at Windsor Dollarama ruled an arson
Windsor Fire has determined that a fire at a Windsor, Ont. Dollarama was intentionally set. 

Damage to the property is estimated at approximately $100,000 according to fire officials

Windsor Police Service is continuing with the investigation into the fire. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The store was located at the corner of McDougall Avenue and Tecumseh Road East. 

Fire officials were called to the store Wednesday night.

The store was evacuated, and crews worked to get the fire under control and remove the smoke from the building.

The fire started in the north-east corner of the building on a shelf, causing about $100,000 worth of a damage, officials said in a tweet on Thursday. 

Windsor Police Service is continuing with the investigation.

