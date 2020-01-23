Fire at Windsor Dollarama ruled an arson

Windsor Fire has determined that a fire at a Dollarama located at the corner of McDougall Avenue and Tecumseh Road East was intentionally set.

Fire officials were called to the store Wednesday night.

The store was evacuated, and crews worked to get the fire under control and remove the smoke from the building.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> Crews are on scene of a fire at Dollarama at Tecumseh and McDougall. <a href="https://t.co/cGtLkWUvhZ">pic.twitter.com/cGtLkWUvhZ</a> —@_OnLocation_

The fire started in the north-east corner of the building on a shelf, causing about $100,000 worth of a damage, officials said in a tweet on Thursday.

Windsor Police Service is continuing with the investigation.