Fire at a west Windsor triplex intentionally set, officials say

For the second time in the last month, Windsor Fire responded to a fire at a vacant west-end triplex.

Crews were called to the scene at Wellington Avenue and Wyandotte Street West around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the fire, which started on the first floor of the building, was intentionally set.

Wellington Ave fire started on the 1st floor, building was under renovation. Fire intentionally set, no injuries, damage $75,000. *JL —@WindsorFire1

There had been a previous fire there about a month ago, Lee explained, though it's not clear if that fire had also been a result of arson.

"We weren't able to determine that. It's suspicious for sure," he said.

The building had been undergoing renovations.

There were no injuries as a result of Saturday's fire, Lee explained, and damages amounted to $75,000.