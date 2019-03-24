Fire marshal investigating agricultural building fire in Leamington
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a large agricultural building fire in Leamington, Ont., early Saturday.
Officials estimate $7M in damages, no injuries
The initial damage is estimated at $7 million, say officials. No one was injured.
Fire continues. KFD on scene assisting. <a href="https://t.co/Vp9nBMbFfL">pic.twitter.com/Vp9nBMbFfL</a>—@LeamingtonFire1
The fire department responded to the fire on Mersea Road 7 with assistance from the Kingsville Fire Department.
Responders were at the scene for approximately 15 hours, according to the department.
Rd 7 fire under control. Still hitting hot spots. No injuries. Initial damage estimate $ 7 million . OFM to investigate. <a href="https://t.co/PxvZAmiUwv">pic.twitter.com/PxvZAmiUwv</a>—@LeamingtonFire1
