Fire marshal investigating agricultural building fire in Leamington

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a large agricultural building fire in Leamington, Ont., early Saturday.

The initial damage is estimated at $7 million, say officials. No one was injured.

Fire continues. KFD on scene assisting. <a href="https://t.co/Vp9nBMbFfL">pic.twitter.com/Vp9nBMbFfL</a> —@LeamingtonFire1

The fire department responded to the fire on Mersea Road 7 with assistance from the Kingsville Fire Department.

Responders were at the scene for approximately 15 hours, according to the department.