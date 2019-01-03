Fire crews tackle blaze at El Mayor restaurant

Windsor fire crews are tackling flames at El Mayor restaurant on Wyandotte Street East at Parent Avenue.

Neighbourhood residents told CBC Windsor the fire broke out shortly after midnight, but police could not confirm what time the blaze started.

"Windsor Fire are dealing with a fire in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East on the north side," said Sgt. Kevin Bleyndaal.

"Wyandotte is closed from Langlois to Marentette avenues and the intersection at Parent is completely closed until further notice."

Two ladder trucks and a large ground presence responded to the fire, using infrared imagers to detect hot spots to focus on.

The wind sent the smoke from the fire at El Mayor restaurant east down Wyandotte Street. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Less than a block away, Street Help got the call around 3 a.m. to evacuate.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger still had her pyjamas on when she rushed from the nearby Street Help staff apartment to the Wyandotte Street shelter.

She held a wet cloth over her face because she wasn't sure how toxic the smoke was.

"It terrified us," said Wilson-Furlonger. "It's traumatizing."

Wilson-Furlonger says Street Help is grateful to Windsor Fire, who came to the staff apartment around the corner to assess the air quality.

Street Help has moved all its current occupants to the apartment.

El Mayor restaurant on Wyandotte Street East caught fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 3. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

"I could not believe how thick and dense the smoke was," said Wilson-Furlonger.

"We gave everyone a wet cloth to get from the building to the apartment. Our folks are safe."

According to Wilson-Furlonger, staff at El Mayor had gotten out safely.

"Our friends at El Mayor restaurant, we have been in contact. Everyone is safe," said Wilson-Furlonger.

"They're really good people that we've been good friends with."

Police had no details on how the fire started, but said an investigation would begin once the flames were out.