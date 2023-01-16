Fire near Windsor's downtown displaces 8 people

Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that displaced 8 people just before midnight on Sunday, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The fire department says the fire was near Moy Avenue and Wyandotte Street East, in the 600 block, and that no one was injured.

Windsor Fire and Rescue's chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste said the fire started in a bedroom.

He said the cause of the fire has not been identified yet.

There was a second fire in the 400 block near Erie Street West Sunday night, which Coste said started in the home's kitchen and caused $10,000 in damages. No one was injured or displaced, Coste said.

The fire department said "careless cooking" caused the second fire.