One person dead after fire at Pillette Road apartment

One person is dead following a fire on Pillette Road, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said.

Windsor fire responded to a fire on a apartment building at 249 Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont. Thursday morning, according to chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste.

Coste told CBC Windsor that the person was found inside his unit.

He said they're respecting next-of-kin notifications and autopsy reports and were not able to share anything else.

(Michael Evans/CBC)

The death remains under investigation with the Ontario Fire Marshall and the Windsor Fire inspector.

A post to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the service said Windsor police is also investigating.

"It's going to be a couple of days before we have answers," said Coste.

There were no other reported injuries.