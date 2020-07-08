Chatham-Kent Fire battles 2 blazes, firefighter sent to hospital

Chatham-Kent Fire battled two blazes back-to-back Tuesday, one of which resulted in a firefighter being transported to hospital.

Just after 3 p.m., Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire on Pain Court Line.

A dog died on scene and a firefighter was transported to hospital, according to a Chatham-Kent Fire press release.

The fire is currently under investigation by Chatham-Kent Fire and Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.

About three hours later, the crew was called to a vehicular fire of a truck carrying a tank full of fuel.

Firefighters arrived on scene at Jacob Road around 5:40 p.m. and spent two hours battling the flames. Meanwhile, police and EMS called and attended 10 surrounding homes and nearby roadways to evacuate people in case the tank exploded.

The fire began in the front of the truck, but the driver escaped with no injuries.

"This was a significant incident for us," said Chatham-Kent fire chief Chris Case. "We were very keen to get in quickly, get the water on and then get crews to back-up."

Case said his crew worked extremely hard despite the hot weather and heat from the flames.

Had the fire not been brought under control, Case said it could have created a "big fireball" and if the tank ruptured, there could have been a "serious" explosion.

The incident was reported to the Ministry of Environment for clean-up.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.