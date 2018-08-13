Finance Minister Bill Morneau in Windsor talking 'local competitiveness'

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau was in Windsor Monday afternoon talking "local competitiveness" as part of a series of meetings with business leaders across the country.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce held the meeting at its office on Ouellette Avenue.

Prior to the meeting, the minister toured Fiat Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant.

Morneau said this morning the most common concern he heard was getting a "new, refreshed" Nafta agreement. He said overall business leaders across the country are saying the economy is going well-good rate of growth and low unemployment rates <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@megdroberts In regards to Trump's auto tariff threats Morneau said "we do not believe there is any reasonable grounds for any sort of auto tariffs." He said if auto tariffs were imposed the government would respond appropriately like it did with steel tariffs <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@megdroberts

