Finance Minister Bill Morneau in Windsor talking 'local competitiveness'

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau made an appearance in Windsor to talk "competitiveness" with local business leaders Monday afternoon.

The minister also toured Fiat Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau made an appearance in Windsor to talk "competitiveness" with local business leaders Monday afternoon. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau was in Windsor Monday afternoon talking "local competitiveness" as part of a series of meetings with business leaders across the country.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce held the meeting at its office on Ouellette Avenue.

Prior to the meeting, the minister toured Fiat Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant.

