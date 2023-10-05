Content
Temptations on hand as CEO shares what's going on with Motown Museum expansion

Full construction on the final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion will get underway in the spring of 2024, the museum's CEO announced.

The Associated Press ·
Exterior of the Motown Museum on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit, Mi., in June 2019. (Shutterstock)

Robin Terry also said that fundraising for the expansion has reached $59 million, "nearing our goal of $65 million."

"Although we are not done, we will get it done," Terry, who also serves as the museum's chair, said during a private donor event that honored Motown legends the Four Tops and The Temptations.

The Temptations singing group is pictured. (From left) Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin and Glenn Beonard. Back row from left, Richard Street and Dennis Edwards. (Lennox McLendon/The Associated Press)

Otis Williams, a 60-plus-year member of The Temptations, was honoured at the event. Earlier in the day, he fielded questions from a group of aspiring performers at the museum.

The historic section of the city where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago has undergone a facelift in recent years with the addition of an educational programming and creative hub as well as an outdoor plaza that serves as a gathering space. 

The museum continues to be housed in the famed Hitsville, U.S.A building at 2648 West Grand Boulevard in Detroit, Mi.

People line up to enter Hitsville U.S.A., at Detroit's Motown Museum, as it marks the first anniversary of Michael Jackson's death by opening a special exhibit in June 2010. (Jeff Kowalsky/EPA/Shutterstock)

Terry, Gordy's grand-niece, also announced two exhibits that will be coming to the museum.

One called "The Motown Atmosphere," will be an immersive room featuring classic Motown images that showcase the record label's family environment. 

The second, The Backstage Lounge, will allow visitors to search the Motown catalog and discover music and access interviews with Motown alumni, like Williams.

An 1877 Steinway grand piano is displayed at Hitsville U.S.A., the Motown Museum in Detroit. Paul McCartney helped restore the piano, after learning it could no longer be played. (David Coates/Detroit News/Associated Press)

"There will never, ever be another recording company like Motown Records," he said.

Gordy launched Motown in 1959. His late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former Hitsville headquarters in 1985. 

In addition to the Four Tops and The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and many others recorded hits there before Motown moved to California in 1972.

