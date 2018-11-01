Sharks and secrets take centre stage at Day 4 of the Windsor International Film Festival

A drama about a rocky marriage threatened by a stalker and a documentary highlighting a Canadian's love of sharks are top of mind for WIFF's executive director.

Throughout the week of WIFF, executive director Vincent Georgie is visiting the CBC's Windsor Morning to give his film recommendations.

The festival, which runs until Nov. 4, is proudly sponsored by CBC Windsor.

Sharkwater​: Extinction

"More than 100 million sharks are killed every year, decreasing the world's shark population by 90 per cent in the last 30 years. An entire species — and a cornerstone of our ecosystem — hangs in the balance," said WIFF in its promotion for the film.

Late filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart's last documentary is an exposé on the illegal shark-fin industry and a rousing call to save an imperilled animal from the edge of extinction.

Completed by the production team after Stewart died while making the film, Sharkwater: Extinction explores the myriad ways sharks continue to be placed in peril.

"It's a very, very touching film about [Stewart's] legacy and about the preservation of the sharks themselves," said Georgie.

Sharkwater: Extinction will play tonight at 6:15 p.m. in the Chrysler Theatre.

The Wife

Joan, played by Glenn Close, is the wife of a newly-announced Nobel Prize-winning novelist, Joseph, whose career she has supported while setting her own ambitions aside.

But celebrations don't last long as Joan's husband is discovered to be a self-obsessed partner and an inattentive father who has had a string of affairs over the years — and those deficiencies don't even scratch the surface.

Complicating a tense situation further, an aggressive biographer, who's intent on chronicling Joe's life, has stalked them all the way to Stockholm. He knows this couple's biggest secret and is threatening to expose it.

"[Close] is very good in this film. If you're watching the Oscars this winter, you're going to be seeing Glenn Close at that," said Georgie.

The Wife plays tonight at 7:55 p.m. in the Capitol Theatre.