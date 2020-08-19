Local film camp seeks youth stars for its documentary about COVID-19

A local film camp is looking to create a documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic from the perspective of kids in southwestern Ontario.

Windsor's Film Camp for Kids and Youth wants to hear about the COVID-19 experiences of children and teens for a 50-minute documentary. The camp said it's looking to have kids talk about how the pandemic has affected their family, school and social lives.

"It's just [to] shine light for people to really hear the kids' voices about how they interpreted the pandemic," film camp instructor Courtney Spoiala said.

The camp said anyone between the ages of eight and 17 can reach out to them to take part in the project. Questions will be sent out to the participants, who will be expected to send in a video response.

Spoiala said kids can anticipate to answer questions around if they had fun, challenges with their family or school and if they chose to learn a new skill or pick up a hobby.

"It's been a difficult time for a lot of people...so we thought it'd be a good idea to just have some sort of outlet where people could be represented and where we could actually tell people's stories of how they've coped with this entire situation," said Demetre Kalmantis, who is an instructor at the camp and also working on the documentary.

Film Camp for Kids and Youth is a non-profit organization that teaches youth screen-writing, filming and video editing techniques. This year, due to COVID-19, the camp has had to run its programming online.

If you're interested in hearing more about how to get involved in the project, visit their website filmcampforkids.com.

