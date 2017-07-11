'Frustrating' vandalism delays Fifth Street Bridge construction

Construction materials and equipment connected to the Fifth Street Bridge were damaged on the weekend.

Electrical wires were cut and lighting and duct work were damaged under the bridge in Chatham. The contractor's work trailer was also broken into.

The contractor for the project called the damage "frustrating."

"It causes delays to the overall project," they said.

Chris Thibert, director of engineering and transportation released a statement asking anyone with information to contact the Chatham-Kent police.