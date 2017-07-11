'Frustrating' vandalism delays Fifth Street Bridge construction
Construction materials and equipment connected to the Fifth Street Bridge were damaged on the weekend.
The contractor for the project called the damage 'frustrating'
Construction materials and equipment connected to the Fifth Street Bridge were damaged on the weekend.
Electrical wires were cut and lighting and duct work were damaged under the bridge in Chatham. The contractor's work trailer was also broken into.
The contractor for the project called the damage "frustrating."
"It causes delays to the overall project," they said.
Chris Thibert, director of engineering and transportation released a statement asking anyone with information to contact the Chatham-Kent police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.