Tecumseh field fire causes $40K worth of damage

A field fire in Tecumseh is now out.

Reports of the smokey blaze near Holden Road and South Talbot Road started to come in around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tecumseh and Essex fire departments responded to the blaze, which was quickly put out by fire crews "with the help of our local farmers," Tecumseh Fire said in a tweet.

A man at the scene told CBC News that a farmer used his tractor to help battle the blaze.

Tecumseh fire Chief Wade Bondy provides details on a field fire Wednesday just before noon near Holden Road and South Talbot Road. Fire footage submitted by Greg Layson. 0:51

About 30 acres of field burned at an estimated cost of $40,000 worth of damages, say officials.

There was also no damage to any structures near the field.

A field in Tecumseh caught fire Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Greg Layson)

Officials are unsure what started the fire.