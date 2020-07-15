Tecumseh field fire causes $40K worth of damage
A field fire in Tecumseh is now out.
Officials say no one was injured in the blaze
Reports of the smokey blaze near Holden Road and South Talbot Road started to come in around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Tecumseh and Essex fire departments responded to the blaze, which was quickly put out by fire crews "with the help of our local farmers," Tecumseh Fire said in a tweet.
A man at the scene told CBC News that a farmer used his tractor to help battle the blaze.
About 30 acres of field burned at an estimated cost of $40,000 worth of damages, say officials.
There was also no damage to any structures near the field.
Officials are unsure what started the fire.
