High-speed internet or a big mess? Fibre optic installation has some complaining

The City of Windsor is fielding complaints from the public about communications companies digging up their lawns to bury fibre-optic cables.

Bell and a local Internet company MNSi are both actively expanding their networks.

City Coun. Fred Francis said he's hearing from disgruntled people in his ward.

And city engineer Mark Winterton said the city is dealing with the situation.

"We are working with both of those utilities to improve their customer service to make sure that people know what's going on," he said.

"Certainly, things like restoration is difficult in the summer, and there may have been about a bit of a communication gap on some of those items, and we're looking to clean that up. We're working with the utilities right now."

Winterton said people should contact the companies directly if there's a problem, but they can also call 311 if they're not getting satisfaction.

