Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 660k trucks, steering could fail
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.
Most of the trucks are in the U.S. and Canada
The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017.
The company says it's aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related to steering control.
Fiat Chrysler doesn't have a date yet for owners to be notified.
Dealers will inspect a steering linkage nut. If it's properly tightened it will be welded to a sleeve to keep it in place. If it's loose, a steering assembly will be replaced.
