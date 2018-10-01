Fiat Chrysler executives doubling on duties with new management structure

Two months into taking over from Sergio Marchionne, the new CEO of Fiat Chrysler has announced management changes.

Mike Manley, the former Jeep brand leader, took over as CEO after Marchionne announced he would not be able to return to work due to deteriorating health. Marchionne died days later.

The head of the Alfa Romeo brand, Tim Kuniskis, will also lead the Jeep brand in North America, replacing Manley.

Ried Bigland, currently leading Canadian operations and U.S. sales, will take on leading the Ram brand in addition. He was previously the leader of the brand from 2013-14.

Over in Europe, Alfredo Altavilla had resigned after Manley got the job. In his place now will be Pietro Gorlier, who is retaining his role as the head of Mopar globally.

Chief technology officer Harald Wester will be taking care of Maserati on top of his existing role.

Manley said the new management structure will help to ensure the achievement of five-year targets that were laid out in June.