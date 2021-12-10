Downtown Windsor gets in the holiday spirit with the return of festive window displays

Twenty downtown Windsor storefronts have been turned into living holiday cards through the work of two local artists.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), in partnership with the Province of Ontario and the Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), is behind the displays, bringing in local artists Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall to create festive designs.

Craft Heads Brewery in Windsor, Ont., is one of 20 downtown storefronts whose windows have been decorated for the holidays. Local artists Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall were brought in by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association to complete the festive displays. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The hope is the festive displays — which have been done for the second year in a row — will attract visitors, and inspire family traditions.

"It is very encouraging to witness a seasonal transformation of downtown Windsor during Winter Fest," TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr said in a statement. "Being able to provide much needed holiday cheer and expression throughout the district resonates well among residents and visitors."

The Gifting Tree was among the 20 downtown Windsor storefronts decorated by artists Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall for this year's Winter Fest. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"By partnering once again with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is delighted to have the creative talent of local artists on display, thereby fostering a great sense of community and pride of place."

The storefront windows at Windsor's Coffee Exchange have received a festive makeover. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The displays can be viewed at:

A Dog's Breakfast

Behind the Wood Bar Store

Café March 21

Cookie Bar

Cosebelle Fashions

Craft Heads Brewery

Dr. Disc Records

Fred's Fashions

G & G Jewellery

La Vern's Market

Lefty's on the O

Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits

Rogues Gallery Comics

Shanfields-Meyers Jewellery & China Shop

The Coffee Exchange

The Gifting Tree

Thyme Kitchen

Turbo

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Youssef Hair Boutique

DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans said visiting the displays in downtown Windsor has become a tradition for some residents.

Youssef Hair Boutique is among the downtown Windsor businesses boasting holiday-themed paintings on its front windows. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC) Dr. Disc Records in Windsor is also part of this year's festive holiday display program, a partnership between the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"The storefront canvasses are both a nod and a throwback to Christmases of years past, when families descended upon the downtown to enjoy the holidays, and a promise of a brighter holiday and years ahead," he said.

The displays are part of Windsor's annual Winter Fest, and will be in place until Jan. 9, 2022.

The front window at Behind the Wood Bar Store wishes shoppers a Merry Christmas. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

For more information about other Winter Fest activities, visit the event's website.