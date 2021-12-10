Downtown Windsor gets in the holiday spirit with the return of festive window displays
20 storefront windows decorated by local artists Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall
Twenty downtown Windsor storefronts have been turned into living holiday cards through the work of two local artists.
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), in partnership with the Province of Ontario and the Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), is behind the displays, bringing in local artists Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall to create festive designs.
The hope is the festive displays — which have been done for the second year in a row — will attract visitors, and inspire family traditions.
"It is very encouraging to witness a seasonal transformation of downtown Windsor during Winter Fest," TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr said in a statement. "Being able to provide much needed holiday cheer and expression throughout the district resonates well among residents and visitors."
"By partnering once again with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is delighted to have the creative talent of local artists on display, thereby fostering a great sense of community and pride of place."
The displays can be viewed at:
- A Dog's Breakfast
- Behind the Wood Bar Store
- Café March 21
- Cookie Bar
- Cosebelle Fashions
- Craft Heads Brewery
- Dr. Disc Records
- Fred's Fashions
- G & G Jewellery
- La Vern's Market
- Lefty's on the O
- Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits
- Rogues Gallery Comics
- Shanfields-Meyers Jewellery & China Shop
- The Coffee Exchange
- The Gifting Tree
- Thyme Kitchen
- Turbo
- Whiskeyjack Boutique
- Youssef Hair Boutique
DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans said visiting the displays in downtown Windsor has become a tradition for some residents.
"The storefront canvasses are both a nod and a throwback to Christmases of years past, when families descended upon the downtown to enjoy the holidays, and a promise of a brighter holiday and years ahead," he said.
The displays are part of Windsor's annual Winter Fest, and will be in place until Jan. 9, 2022.
For more information about other Winter Fest activities, visit the event's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?