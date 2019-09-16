Festival season may be interrupted by construction at riverfront plaza
The project is currently in its early stages
The 100,000 sq. ft. Festival Plaza on Windsor's rivefront is getting a facelift.
The plaza is currently under construction — a new retaining wall is being installed to protect the space.
The project is currently in its early stages, according to Josie Liburdi, a technologist at the City of Windsor, who is overlooking Phase One of the project.
"Right now, the contractors on site are prepping the area to start the Redi-Rock retaining wall. We're going to be doing an asphalt trail up top along Riverside Drive, two lookout areas, and a guard rail that's going on top of the retaining wall as well," said Liburdi.
The plaza is used for concerts and events year-round, but mostly in the warmer months.
Liburdi said the entire project may take up "a couple years" to complete.
"We're going to have to shut down festival season and we have to give notice to the events. So, it's probably going to be three to four years. It could be even longer," said Liburdi.
Phase One should be completed by the end of November.
