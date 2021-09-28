Windsor City Council to weigh in on plan to build $13.5M waterfront canopy
Mayor Drew Dilkens says project is about 'dreaming big as a city'
A multi-million dollar plan to add some shade and shelter to a Windsor waterfront venue is going before Windsor City Council.
Councillors are expected to weigh in on Oct. 4 on a proposal to build a canopy over Riverfront Festival Plaza on Riverside Drive. The motion before council asks them to endorse the project's final design and refer the project to next year's capital budget.
Overall, the plan to revitalize the area is estimated to cost $32.5 million, with the canopy itself coming in at $13.5 million.
The canopy, with a capacity of 5,000 people, would be built next to the existing stage.
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said on Twitter that the "unique" design has a translucent roof that will ensure the show goes on rain or shine, while the temperature remains comfortable for spectators.
"This is about dreaming big as a city with an eye to the future,"he said in a tweet.
A report on the project contained in the upcoming city council agenda states that in addition to providing shelter above, the dome-like canopy was created to allow south winds in the summer while mitigating south-west winds in winter.
"Acoustics and noise studies were also conducted to improve the quality of sound for the audience by evenly distributing sound under the canopy, blocking the environmental noise from the outside (especially road noise), and reducing the noise attenuation to the outside through the overall shape and selection of materials."
