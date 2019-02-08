Skip to Main Content
Fentanyl seized at Blue Water Bridge

Shipments of fentanyl totaling nearly 600 grams were seized at the Blue Water Bridge in January.

The Blue Water Bridge connects Point Edward, Ont. (near Sarnia, Ont.) to Port Huron, Mich. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers identified eight different shipments, leaving Canada on mail trucks, where the contents didn't match what was on the manifest.

Those eight shipments were sent to Marysville, Mich. for testing, which confirmed their contents to be fentanyl and sugar-alcohol. 

The eight shipments together had a street value of $15,000. 

