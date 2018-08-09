Fentanyl discovery in Chatham-Kent leads to arrest of three people

Police have charged three people after a fentanyl seizure in Chatham-Kent.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service intelligence unit conducted surveillance Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to remove opioids from the streets.

Officers say they observed a man travel to two locations within the city where he sold the drug to two other people. All three people were arrested and charged.

The street value of the 3.5 grams of fentanyl is about $1,500, police say. They also seized some Canadian cash.

A 24-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

A Wallaceburg man and a Chatham woman, both 31, were charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. They were released on promises to appear with a future court date.

