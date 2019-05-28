First female chancellor at UWindsor thrilled to be 'coming home'

The first female chancellor at the University of Windsor will be officially installed Tuesday.

Mary Jo Haddad replaces Ed Lumley, who has been in the position since 2006.

"It's a thrill to be coming home to the University of Windsor," said Haddad, who was born and raised in Windsor and graduated from nursing at the University of Windsor.

Until 2013, Haddad was the president and CEO of SickKids hospital in Toronto.

"To have a place as a nurse, working with children, what a privilege that was early on in my career," said Haddad.

She hopes to spend some time delving into mental health wellness on the University of Windsor campus. According to her, mental health needs to be made part of health because they're not two separate things.

"We have challenges in mental health, but what is exciting is we're talking more about mental health," she said.

"I want to help shake things up. I want to make sure kids have a voice at the table."

Haddad said she hopes to build more meaningful engagement with students, and also said her role is more than just ceremonial.

"I believe we have a responsibility to have people recognize what's possible," she said.

"I'm a woman from a small town who went on to do great things. We can all go on to do great things."