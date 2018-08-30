Female assaulted after internet encounter

Windsor police are warning people of the dangers of meeting a stranger in person.

Officers responded Wednesday to a call for service where they believed an adult was in danger.

They forced their way into a residence in the 8000 block of Darlington Crescent and found a female with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult male found in the home was arrested.

Police said the adult female had posted an advertisment online offering cleaning services. The suspect and victim arranged to meet. The suspect allegedly drove the victim to the house and assaulted her.

The suspect was charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, choking and assault. The Major Crimes Branch linked the same suspect to a crime from December 2018 and charged him with assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault from that incident.

Police believe there may be other victims.