More than 60 felines to be moved out of Windsor after Humane Society reaches peak capacity
Local shelter says there are more than 500 felines in their care
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has reached peak capacity of cats and kittens, with more than 500 felines currently in their care.
In response, the local shelter is teaming up with three other humane societies to transport 62 cats and kittens to a new home.
The Lincoln County Humane Society has provided a transport vehicle which will transfer the felines from Windsor to the Ottawa Humane Society and Pickering Animal Services.
"It will help us a lot to decrease the capacity and help to keep everyone here healthier," said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the Windsor-Essex Humane Society.
The cats will be leaving Windsor at 7 a.m. Saturday.
"We also want to see them get adopted more quickly," she said. "When there's communities that have space for them, they'll find homes more quickly. And it'll help give us space here. So it's win-win all around," Coulter said.
She added cats are less prone to illnesses when they have more space available to them in shelters.
The Windsor-Essex shelter is also reducing feline adoption fees to $99 until the end of August as a secondary measure of decreasing capacity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.