Windsor's 'feeder four' plants support strike mandate if necessary: Union
The union representing workers at four local plants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate should they deem it necessary.
99% of members support strike mandate amid negotiations with employer
The union representing workers at four local plants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate should they deem it necessary.
Unifor Local 444 says 99 per cent of members at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO, ZF/TRW have backed a strike mandate vote amid bargaining negotiations that started earlier this month with one of the plants.
"Will strike if provoked," the union tweeted on Tuesday night.
The "feeder four" plants supply parts for auto manufacturing. The union is "pattern bargaining" with the manufacturers and ZF/TRW was designated the target employer, Unifor 444 President Dave Cassidy said in a video earlier this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.