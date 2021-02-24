Windsor's 'feeder four' plants support strike mandate if necessary: Union

The union representing workers at four local plants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate should they deem it necessary.

Unifor Local 444 says 99 per cent of members at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO, ZF/TRW have backed a strike mandate vote amid bargaining negotiations that started earlier this month with one of the plants.

"Will strike if provoked," the union tweeted on Tuesday night.

The "feeder four" plants supply parts for auto manufacturing. The union is "pattern bargaining" with the manufacturers and ZF/TRW was designated the target employer, Unifor 444 President Dave Cassidy said in a video earlier this month.

