Feds pay $140K toward Windsor Port Authority climate change plan

The Windsor Port Authority received $140,630 from the federal government Tuesday, which will be used to prepare Windsor shoreline and infrastructure against the impacts of climate change.

Windsor Port Authority and CEO Steve Salmons said the funds will go toward making a "physical assessment of port assets" along the shoreline.

"We know that with climate change, storm systems are more intense. We know that with higher water levels there's greater energy and degradation on shorelines," he said. "That's not going to be an anomaly."

Salmons said protecting those assets and shorelines is integral to the community, including the port's 846 employees.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmiercyzk announced the funding on behalf of the Minister of Transport Marc Garneau. The funds come under the Transportation Assets Risk Assessment (TARA) Program.

"This is a generational challenge but the impacts are felt globally," Kusmiercyzk said of climate change. "We're seeing those impacts on our industry and our transportation networks and that this is an important piece of the puzzle."

Kusmiercyzk said the federal government has out forward "significant amounts" of money for projects like this assessment.

The assessment project will be managed by Dillon Consulting and work will begin this year.