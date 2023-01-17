More than $10M to be invested in Windsor-Essex businesses amid high unemployment

Federal and provincial agencies have announced new money that will support jobs and companies in Windsor-Essex as the region grapples with high unemployment.

FedDev Ontario, the federal economic development agency for southern Ontario, announced $10.3 million for three Windsor-Essex businesses Monday.

The investments are anticipated to bring 105 new jobs to the Windsor region, which had the highest unemployment rate among major cities in Canada last month, at 8.2 per cent.

On the same day, the provincial government announced about $570,000 to support an auto manufacturing company, creating 15 jobs.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk said the federal government is trying to tackle the problem through support like the FedDev funding, and funding for the upcoming electric vehicle battery plant.

"That's real action. That's taking real action, real partnerships to make sure that people in our community have good paying, sustainable jobs," he said.

3 companies to receive provincial funding

FedDev is investing in these three Windsor-Essex businesses:

CapsCanada is a pill capsule manufacturer in Lakeshore, Ont. and anticipates 50 new positions, with a $5 million investment from the province to scale up operations.

Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, said one of the businesses receiving investment, Cedar Valley Selections Inc., is family-run. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

UniFab is a metal manufacturer in Leamington, Ont. and will also receive a $5 million investment, which will bring 50 new jobs to the factory and will help them upgrade equipment.

The final company, Cedar Valley Selections Inc. will receive a $375,000 investment from the province to upgrade equipment and move their salad dressing and pita chip products into the U.S. market. The funding will add five new positions to the company.

Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, said the organization selected companies to receive funding based on their job creation ability.

One of the businesses receiving investment, Cedar Valley Selections Inc., is family-run, she said.

CapsCanada, a pill capsule manufacturer in Lakeshore, Ont., anticipates 50 new positions, with a $5 million investment from the province to scale up operations. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"These are family run companies that have experienced fantastic success and growth through their passion, their dedication, their commitment, their talents," Tassi said.

Kusmierczyk said these three investments show industry is returning to Windsor.

"I feel very strongly we are on the threshold of a period of prosperity we have not seen in generations in this community," Kusmierczyk said.

Car part manufacturer receives government funding

Porter Engineered Systems, a U.S. company that manufactures car parts, is planning to invest $5.5 million into their Windsor-based operations.

The company will also receive over $570,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie said the 15 new jobs created will be well paying. He said that high unemployment in Windsor exists at a time when there are lots of positions available, but not enough people with the skills to fill them.

"The skills mismatch is something our government is working very hard to address. That's introducing new concepts into the elementary and secondary school systems as part of the curriculum, bring forward coding, bring forward an encouragement of the trades," he said.

"So we're changing the culture dramatically in terms of promoting work like this and offering the skill set, offering the opportunity to gain experience and gain the opportunity to learn about these jobs."