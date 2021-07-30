Federal government announces $9.3M for affordable homes in Windsor

The federal government is providing more than $9 million in funding to build 35 new affordable homes in Windsor.

The announcement was made Friday. Funding will come through the Rapid Housing Initiative's Cities Stream, and support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, at risk of homelessness or currently experiencing it, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the funding will go a long way toward helping the city meet its affordable housing goals.

"The City of Windsor appreciates the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CHMC) Rapid Housing Initiative funding to help expand our supply of affordable housing," Dilkens said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing this partnership and reaching a 30 per cent increase in new affordable housing units by 2028 as set out by our Housing and Homelessness Master Plan."

At least 25 per cent of the funding will go toward women-focused housing projects, the CHMC said in a media release.

The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to applicants.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," Ahmed Hussen, minister of families, children and social development, and minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, said in a statement.

"[Friday's] funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 35 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in Windsor to keep them safe."