Chrystia Freeland announces $213K in funding for Labourers Local 625 Training Trust

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland visited Windsor, Ont., Monday to announce approximately $213,000 in federal funding for the Labourers Local 625 Training Trust.

The investment is part of $25 million annually set aside in support of the federal government's Union Training and Innovation Program, administered in two parts.

Speaking at the Labourers' International Union of North America 625 administrative offices, training centre and union hall in Oldcastle, Ont., Freeland said the union is set to receive approximately $118,000 to purchase training equipment, including two hydro mobile climbing scaffolds, an articulating boom, a scissor lift and a swing stage.

Freeland also said the union will also receive approximately $95,000 to purchase a trailer, a line locator, a compactor, a compaction meter, an excavator and a BobCat.

"Apprentices will enhance their skills and get certified to do jobs on major construction projects such as the new Gordie Howe bridge," said Freeland.

Freeland said 990 apprentices are set to benefit from both funding streams.

"These projects are a great example of how, when the government works closely with unions, we can help all workers benefit from the mentorship [and] the training, including crucially the safety training that unions are well-equipped to offer," she said.

Addressing Unifor, Nemak and Chrysler

Though Freeland was in Windsor for the funding announcement, she also spoke with Unifor leaders about the strike taking place outside Nemak's west Windsor auto parts plant since Labour Day.

Freeland acknowledged her meeting during a scrum with reporters, describing her conversation as "very useful."

"I am very concerned about the situation," she said.

Freeland said Nemak was making a "big mistake in turning its back on workers here in Windsor, and I would urge the company to sit down at the table, and talk with the workers."

Protests outside Nemak's west Windsor auto parts plant have been ongoing since Labour Day. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

She added that the federal government is in touch with Unifor national president Jerry Dias.

"And I have spoken several times today with my own officials to look into what it is that we can do," she said. "Let me just say to people who work at Nemak, that we understand the seriousness of this situation and we're working very intensively with local labour leaders."

In addition to addressing Unifor and Nemak, Freeland also made reference to the current situation surrounding the delayed elimination of the third shift at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Windsor Assembly Plant.

"These are jobs that are all interconnected and support really hard-working families," she said. "And our government [and] I really strongly believe that we have to do everything we can to keep those jobs in the community and to create more jobs."

Part of the Liberal pre-election campaign

Lydia Miljan, an associate professor of political science at the University of Windsor, said Freeland's announcement Monday was another example of the "pre-election campaign that the Liberals have been doing all summer."

"It's consistent with what they've done in other ridings, in that they are re-announcing stuff from the budget and essentially selling themselves as the party to vote for in the upcoming election," she said.

Also present at Freeland's announcement was Sandra Pupatello, the newly minted Liberal candidate in the Windsor West riding.

Sandra Pupatello, the newly minted Liberal candidate for the Windsor West riding, was also present at Monday's funding announcement. (Tom Addison/CBC)

According to Miljan, Pupatello's presence at the announcement is evidence that the Liberal party wants to shift the Windsor West riding away from incumbent NDP MP Brian Masse.

Additionally, Miljan said the funding announcement in Windsor gave Freeland and the Liberal party "a reason to be someplace."

"It's like, 'Why are we in Windsor today?' Well, because we've got this spending announcement," said Miljan. "Then they can continue with the rest of their pitch."