Federal funding announced for harbours in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Federal funding was announced this week for three local harbours.

Lighthouse Cove, Wheatley and Erieau will receive upgrades, all set to be completed by the spring.

At Erieau, timber piles will be replaced with steel pipes. Concrete decking will also be replaced.

A new asphalt deck is being installed in Wheatley, to prevent erosion on the east wall.

In Lakeshore, where ownership of the pier at Lighthouse Cover is set to be transferred to the Town, a number of improvements will be paid for first.

Upgrades include repairs to the boat launch, new safety ladders and deck asphalt.

The work is being done at no cost to the town.

"These upgrades and enhancements will ensure the Lighthouse Cove pier is in optimum condition and will be available for public use for many years," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.

In total, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is pouring $2.76 million into the local harbours as part of the Small Craft Harbours Program. The program aims to keep harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

"When we invest in the community, Canadians and the Canadian economy benefit," said Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of Fisheries and Oceans, at Thursday's funding announcement.

The Wheatley and Erieau harbours are both considered class "A" commercial fishing harbours. Wheatley is the largest freshwater fishing harbour in the world.