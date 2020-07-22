Government announces funding for Amherstburg bridge, road project

The Town of Amherstburg has secured government funding for a bridge and road project.

Bridge 3012 on the 5th Concession North over River Canard was inspected in 2017, showing that beams in the structure had deteriorated.

The town agreed to replace the bridge instead of applying a load limit or possibly closing it down.

The estimated cost for replacing the structure is roughly $3,450,000, and the town applied to the government for about $2.8 million of the cost to be covered.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced that funding would be secured through the Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Stream.

The bridge will be replaced and roadways leading to it rebuilt.

Other projects have also been approved, included the Holt Line Bridge over the Sydenham River in St. Clair Township and the widening of three kilometres of Plank Road in Sarnia.

Officials say the federal government is spending $4.8 million on the projects and the provincial government is offering $3.2 million. The municipalities are contributing $4.2 million as well.

