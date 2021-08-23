In running for the NDP in the upcoming federal election, Chief Jason Henry says he aims to represent all groups in his riding, but specifically give Indigenous people a voice at the table.

Henry, who is chief of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, is running for office in the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex riding. Other candidates in his riding include the Liberals' Sudit Ranade, the Green Party's Jeremy Hull, the People's Party of Canada's Kevin Mitchell and incumbent Lianne Rood, who is with the Conservative Party.

The decision to run in federal politics was one Henry made because he said he wants to "create change" and "share our message and our voice."

A major factor driving him to enter the election, he said, was the discovery of the 215 remains of children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School — a number that has since grown substantially, with unmarked graves being discovered at other sites in Canada.

While he says the Indigenous community may have mixed feelings about his choice to participate in the "colonial system," Henry said it was important for him to be the change that he, and others in his community, want.

Many Canadians are being left behind as well by a government that isn't reaching, in particular, rural Ontario. - Jason Henry

"It's easy to sit back and be a critic and point out all the flaws and faults, but what good is that?" he said.

Henry added that while this might not be the right step for everyone, he felt he had to get involved.

More than a surface decision

Rebecca Major, an assistant professor in the University of Windsor's department of political science, says Indigenous people are running "frequently" in federal elections compared to previous years, but there's not yet enough data showing a clear pattern.

She added that there are many different reasons why an Indigenous person may involve themselves in the federal election. The topic is one Major said she's currently researching — especially with Indigenous women.

Assistant professor in the University of Windsor's politics department Rebecca Major says there's many reasons why an Indigenous person might decide to run in the federal election. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"There's a lot of layers and a lot of depth when an Indigenous person chooses to run in politics and their community, their geographic location, the treaty and land relationships and history pre-contact and post-contact are really going to determine why that person gets involved," said Major, who identifies as Métis.

"On the surface people will be, 'Oh well Indigenous people are looking to create a voice.' Yes that might be, but there's a lot more depth to that and I think it's important for people to take time to really reflect and examine those layers."

Henry to raise concerns of rural Ontario

Henry told CBC News another priority of his is ensuring rural Ontario is included in broader conversations.

"Many Canadians are being left behind as well by a government that isn't reaching, in particular, rural Ontario," he said.

"That's the part of Canada that I see as missing out ... we all want to be heard and what Lambton-Kent-Middlesex will be receiving from me is the same fight, the fight that the underdogs — so to speak, Indigenous people — always have had to fight tooth and nail just for basic human rights, basic human needs."

The main issues Henry says he's looking at include affordable housing, pharmacare and support for small businesses.

As for what will happen to his role as chief, if he does get elected, Henry says he is leaving that up to the council and community.