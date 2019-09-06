Federal government invests $5M for Windsor-Essex automobility innovation cluster

Canada's Liberal government announced an investment of up to $5 million Friday to create an "automobility innovation cluster" in Windsor-Essex.

According to a Friday media release, the funding will help the region "transition from reliance on traditional automotive manufacturing by leveraging new opportunity in next-generation mobility innovations, smart technologies and automation."

The funding will be administered through FedDev Ontario.

The WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) will help develop the cluster, and is expected to support approximately 165 companies, establish 20 new partnerships and attracted roughly $9 million in foreign investment to create and maintain 665 jobs in the region.

"As Canada's automotive capital, we also need to re-brand ourselves to showcase the innovation and technology happening here in the Windsor-Essex Region," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "Today's announcement is an important step in helping to do so."

Last month, the federal government announced up to $692,000 in funding to support women entrepreneurs in Windsor-Essex.

WEEDC announced plans to use that funding — part of the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy — to support women tech entreprenneurs.