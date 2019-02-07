'Pretty good chance' Windsor's warm-weather record for Feb. 7 will be broken

There's a strong possibility Windsor will break its warm-weather record for Feb. 7 by night's end, according to Environment Canada.

Windsor's high temperature record for the day stands at 11.9 C, set in 2017.

David Rogers, a meteorologist with the weather authority, said temperatures measured Thursday evening at Windsor International Airport tied that record.

However, a presence of "slightly warmer air" in Detroit, Mich. is more than likely to make its way across the border, and there's "pretty good chance" that record will be broken.

Winter weather's return

According to Rogers, the mild temperatures are a result of "spring battling with winter."

"We've got a powerful winter storm tracking up through Michigan ... It's actually bringing 30 to 40 centimetres of snow to parts of northeastern Ontario," said Rogers.

He added the mild temperatures Windsor is currently experiencing will be short-lived, that "temperatures are going to plummet quite a bit tonight."

Rogers said by Friday morning, it will probably go down to –5 C.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be "typical winter-like temperatures" with a high of –4 C on Friday and –3 C on Saturday.