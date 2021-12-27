Windsor's Feather Hat Guy gets his own action figure

One of Windsor's most famous residents has received his own action figure.

The Feather Hat Guy — whose real name is Ron LaDouceur — figure was created by Windsor clothing company Brand Dead, and released just before Christmas.

Feather Hat Guy is a fixture of downtown Windsor. And his new action figure is certainly getting support from Windsor residents.

Here's what some Windsorites had to say about the new Feather Hat Guy action figure:

Windsor's 'Feather Hat Guy' now an action figure Duration 1:24 One of Windsor's best-known downtown residents, Ron LaDouceur a.k.a. Feather Hat Guy, has his very own action figure. It was created by Windsor-based clothing line Brand Dead and released just in time for Christmas. 1:24

Only five Feather Hat Guy figures were made as part of the initial run, and they've sold out.

However, more of the figures are expected to become available.

The action figures were created by Windsor clothing company Brand Dead. (Michael Evans/CBC)

A portion of the proceeds is going directly to Feather Hat Guy.