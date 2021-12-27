Windsor's Feather Hat Guy gets his own action figure
One of Windsor's most famous residents has received his own action figure.
Figure created by Windsor clothing company Brand Dead; portion of all proceeds going to Feather Hat Guy
The Feather Hat Guy — whose real name is Ron LaDouceur — figure was created by Windsor clothing company Brand Dead, and released just before Christmas.
Feather Hat Guy is a fixture of downtown Windsor. And his new action figure is certainly getting support from Windsor residents.
Here's what some Windsorites had to say about the new Feather Hat Guy action figure:
Only five Feather Hat Guy figures were made as part of the initial run, and they've sold out.
However, more of the figures are expected to become available.
A portion of the proceeds is going directly to Feather Hat Guy.