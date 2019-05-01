Book by Windsor author, former Air Force technician tackles fear of flying

A former Royal Canadian Air Force aviation technician is hoping to help people get over their fear of flying with a new book.

Called 'Fly Fearless and Fear Less' the book gives a general understanding of how an airplane technically works.

"I spent the bulk of my military career in the Air Force," said Windsor's Peter Brandt. "I've been around airplanes for many years."

Brandt kept hearing the same reasons for people's fear of flying.

"I realized the general public doesn't have an understanding of how an airplane works," said Brandt.

So he decided to write a book, using his expertise in the field and his career as a technical writer to explain the mechanical side of things to people less familiar with airplanes.

The book was already in the process of being published before two crashes in the last 6 months involving the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

"I suspect that those who were nervous to fly before are likely terrified now," Brandt said. "My book should alleviate much of their fears."

He says that since there are a few books from the pilot's point of view, he thought this would be a better way to get into the fear of flying.

"I am very knowledgeable of all of the safety systems built into aircraft for passenger safety," he said.

"Even if they've lost their engines, airplanes are designed to glide," said Brandt. "You're not going to just fall out of an airplane."

Brandt called the Boeing Max 8 problem a "technical glitch" with software.

"I'm not too worried about it."

The book covers landing, turbulence, wing maintenance and testing.