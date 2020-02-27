FCA Windsor assembly plant eliminating third shift in end of June

The FCA Windsor assembly plant will eliminate its third shift on June 29, the company announced Thursday.

"This decision comes as the Company works to align volumes with demand while phasing out production of the Dodge Grand Caravan at the end of May," FCA added in a statement.

FCA said it will make "every effort" to place laid-off employees in open, full-time positions as they become available based on seniority. The company adds it will offer retirement packages to eligible employees.

The shift, which has been in place since 1993, was originally expected to end by Sept. 2019. That date was later extended to Oct. 21, 2019, followed by another extension to the end of 2019.

A fourth extension came back in November, as Unifor announced the termination of the third shift would be delayed until the end of March, but officials at the time said business would be reviewed on a "month-to-month" basis.

The termination of the third shift will affect about 1,500 workers.

