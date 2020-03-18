FCA suspends production at Windsor Assembly Plant amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Windsor Assembly Plant has temporarily suspended operations as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Unifor Local 444 confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that FCA has decided to shut down production facilities "until further notice."

The news comes after Ford and General Motors confirmed in press statements that all North American factories will temporarily close.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said he knew the Windsor Assembly Plant's closure was inevitable, adding that there's no way to shut down automotive factories in the U.S. without having an effect on Canada.

"This is no surprise to us," he said. "Frankly, we've been expecting it for quite a while."

Dias said the priority is to maintain individual safety.

"Number two has to be how we're going to deal with this in the short-term and the long-term," he added.

According to Dias, more than one million jobs will be affected in the short-term.

"We've got 40,000 direct employees in the assembly plants in Canada," he said. "You've got another 75,000, 80,000 in the supply chain. You multiply that by nine or 10, that'll give you the overall economic damage."

